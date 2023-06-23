TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $850.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $790.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $858.67. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.