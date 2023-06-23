TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Position Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TriMas were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

