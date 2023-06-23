Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Makes New $18.22 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 175,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 414,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

