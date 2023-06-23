Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $26.59

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $25.06. Trupanion shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 352,892 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,976,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $517,920 over the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $103,817,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 122.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trupanion by 315.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 496,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $17,687,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

