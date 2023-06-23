Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Buys 261,437 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 261,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.12 ($254,244.56).

Trustpilot Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Trustpilot Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.85 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.40 ($1.66). The stock has a market cap of £302.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2,416.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.