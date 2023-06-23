Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.00. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 8,365 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $692.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,572.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,572.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,254,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $642,287. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

