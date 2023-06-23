U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 128.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of USB opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.