Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,452 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.