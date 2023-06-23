UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

UGI Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

