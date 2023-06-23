Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

