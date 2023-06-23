Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

