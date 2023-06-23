UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 109 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $195.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

