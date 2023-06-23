UMB Bank n.a. Buys 2,482 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

