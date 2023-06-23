UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

