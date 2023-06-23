UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,643,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 39,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $494.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.82 and a 200 day moving average of $452.23. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

