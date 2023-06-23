UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HP were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

