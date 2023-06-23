UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,901 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

