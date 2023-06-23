UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

