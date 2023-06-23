UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.