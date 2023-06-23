UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Spire were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Spire by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Spire by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 77,105 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.