UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

