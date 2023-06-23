UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

TMUS opened at $134.34 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

