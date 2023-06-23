UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after buying an additional 714,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

