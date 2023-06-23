UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

