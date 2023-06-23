UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.08 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

