UMB Bank n.a. Has $470,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

FCX stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.