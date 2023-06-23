UMB Bank n.a. Has $475,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $142.27 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $110.60 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

