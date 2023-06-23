UMB Bank n.a. Has $478,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 219,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.