UMB Bank n.a. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Centene were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

