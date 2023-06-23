UMB Bank n.a. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC stock opened at $458.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

