UMB Bank n.a. Has $665,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

NYSE MET opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

