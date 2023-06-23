UMB Bank n.a. Has $718,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

