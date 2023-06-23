UMB Bank n.a. Has $740,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AON were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $333.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.32. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $256.98 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

