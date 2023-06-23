UMB Bank n.a. Has $797,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $3,841,674 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $779.81 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

