UMB Bank n.a. Has $910,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,681 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 161,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 712,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

