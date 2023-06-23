UMB Bank n.a. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $56,391,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $219.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

