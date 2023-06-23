UMB Bank n.a. Has $999,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.38 and its 200-day moving average is $320.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

