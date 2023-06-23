UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,520,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

