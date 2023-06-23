UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

