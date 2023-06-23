UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 2,003 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 279.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $162.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

