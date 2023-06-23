UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 190.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,057.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,846.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -224.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

