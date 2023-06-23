UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 289,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 259,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.