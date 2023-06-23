UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 12.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 83,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $13.27 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.