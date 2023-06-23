UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

