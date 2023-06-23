UMB Bank n.a. Sells 21,954 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 52,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Price Performance

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

