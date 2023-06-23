UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,475 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 111.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -247.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

