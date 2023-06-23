UMB Bank n.a. Sells 340 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 53.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

