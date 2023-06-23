UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,741 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $116,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.