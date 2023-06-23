UMB Bank n.a. Sells 469 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after buying an additional 347,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 341.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.