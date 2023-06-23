UMB Bank n.a. Sells 498 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

